Woolworths cleared for ‘gateway’ site

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A new Woolworths shopping centre on a former Bunnings site is touted to inject 150 jobs and $20 million into Dandenong’s economy.

The 3600-square-metre project at the corner of Gladstone Road and Princes Highway was approved by Greater Dandenong councillors on 27 September.

The centre is expected to include a Woolworths supermarket, a BWS bottle shop, up to six retail stores and 279 car and 34 bike parking spaces.

The supermarket will be permitted to open from 7am-midnight, with a dedicated home delivery area.

The bottle shop will open from 9am-11pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-11pm Sunday.

Its proponents are seeking a 4-star Green Star rating from the Green Building Council of Australia.

Features include a 1500-square-metre open space area, tall canopy trees and other landscaping, solar panels, shade sails over parking bays, electric vehicle charging and rainwater detention tanks.

Last year, multinational supermarket giant Kaufland withdrew from its planned retail project on the site as well as several others across Australia.

The Kaufland project had been approved by State Planning Minister Richard Wynne, but opposed by local retailers.

Greater Dandenong Council had been bypassed in the planning process, sparking criticism from then-mayor Jim Memeti.

On 27 September, Cr Memeti supported the “gateway” site being transformed from its current “eyesore” state, as well as the influx of permanent jobs.

A council report noted the proponent’s report that the project would impact other full-line supermarkets in central Dandenong but leave “speciality tenants largely unaffected”.

The “highly compliant” design was appropriate to the area and would not result in “adverse amenity impacts”.

“The layout of the site has been designed to minimise amenity impacts to the residential area.”

The proposed liquor outlet complied with the council’s policy not to allow a cluster of 15 or more bottle shops within a 500 metre locale, and had a responsible serving of alcohol plan.

Under the permit, Woolworths is required to submit a plan to retrieve supermarket trolleys that are littered off-site.

Three objectors raised issues including traffic congestion, noise, road safety, liquor sales increasing crime in the area, and trolley and waste containment.

Woolworths development manager Martin Lohan said the project would inject $20 million into the local economy, and create about 150 ongoing retail jobs and more than 180 during construction.

“Woolworths Dandenong North will mark the next evolution in our journey to create a modern and contemporary neighbourhood supermarket with exciting initiatives like Direct to Boot and Pick Up for the convenience of our customers.”

Mr Lohan said building was hoped to start in early 2022.