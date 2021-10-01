Construction to reopen, Covid-safe

Restrictions on the Victorian construction industry will ease from 11.59pm on Monday 4 October, with a Construction Sector Roadmap setting a way forward for the sector to stay open and keep the community safe.

The Victorian Government said it has worked closely with the industry on a plan for reopening based on the recommendations of the public health team.

In order to work onsite, all workers will need to continue to carry an Authorised Worker Permit and have had at least one vaccine dose.

Every construction site in Victoria must also have a designated fully trained Covid Marshal to ensure compliance with the Chief Health Officer‘s directions.

Prior to reopening, operators will be required to attest that they have implemented the CHO directions and every site will need to have an up to date vaccination register available for compliance checks at all times.

An online portal will soon be available on the Service Victoria website so these documents are accessible for both the operator and compliance teams.

Crib facilities may be used for the consumption of food and drink with strict density requirements and additional ventilation.

Up to five workers and a supervisor will be able to work onsite for small scale construction projects, and large scale sites can have up to 25 per cent of workers onsite.

If crib rooms meet best practice and the entire workforce is fully vaccinated, large scale construction sites can have up to 50 per cent of workers onsite.

Projects on the State Critical Infrastructure list will operate at 100 per cent as long as crib rooms follow best practice guidelines.

Subject to continued high levels of compliance by the industry, workforce caps will progressively increase.

At the 70 per cent double dose milestone, large scale construction can return to 100 per cent of its workforce.

Caps will be removed when Victoria reaches its 80 per cent target, and in addition, all onsite workers must be fully vaccinated by 13 November.

Fully vaccinated workers can travel between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria in order to work onsite.

Workers on state critical projects or large scale construction can also travel between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria if they have had a single dose, take an initial test before their first travel, then test twice per week until fully vaccinated.

To allow all sites to remobilise, workers who have had at least one vaccination dose will be able to enter a site prior to Tuesday 5 October in order to undertake crib facility improvements, participate in a reinduction or receive deliveries.

As part of the re-opening, the State Government expects the construction industry to comply with directions in full.

Teams of Authorised Workers will conduct checks to enforce directions, and penalties will be in place for builders and site operators that do not comply – including site shutdowns for significant or repeated breaches.