Covid-19: 80% vax target nears

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong is nearing its 80 per cent Covid vaccination target while active cases tripled in the past week.

As of 4 October, 78.7 per cent of residents 16-and-over had received at least a single dose. Just over 40 per cent were fully vaxxed with two shots.

The council area still trails the Melbourne metro average of 81.5 per cent single dose and particularly the 50.7 per cent double-vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Melbourne’s South East has been labelled as a Covid “area of concern” due to soaring infections.

Greater Dandenong’s active cases have soared to 367 – up by 228 in the past week.

Neighbouring council area Casey has 719 active cases – up 400 in a week and 123 in the past 24 hours.

Postcode hotspots include Cranbourne (231), Dandenong (166), Narre Warren (120), Noble Park (97), Hampton Park (62), Keysborough (58), Doveton (56) and Endeavour Hills (53).

A 100,000-dose Moderna vaccine blitz has been announced for 10 clinics across Melbourne until 10 October, including at Sandown Racecourse and Palm Plaza in Dandenong.

In a statement, Monash Health stated Moderna offered “high protection” to new Covid-19 variants, including Delta.

“The Moderna vaccine is safe in pregnancy and in children from 12 years of age.

“The Moderna vaccine has been successfully rolled out in many countries across the world including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, and Singapore.”

Monash Health chief executive Andrew Stripp said there was “no time to hesitate”.

“Covid-19 cases are increasing across Melbourne’s South East.

“Get vaccinated now to protect yourself, your family and the community.”

Mr Stripp said Moderna was “safe and highly effective in protecting people against Covid-19”.

“The sooner we get vaccinated, the sooner we return to the life we all know and cherish.”

Vaccine appointments can also be made at Sandown Racecourse and participating GP clinics and pharmacists.

Bookings: http://portal.cvms.vic.gov.au/ or FindAPharmacy.Com.Au or https://www.health.gov.au/health-topics/immunisation/about-immunisation/where-can-i-get-immunised