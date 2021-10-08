Man charged over apartment death

-

A man has been charged with the murder of a Dandenong man at an apartment building in July.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested a 27-year-old man during a raid of a property in Meadow Heights early on Friday 8 October.

The Meadow Heights man was charged with murder as well as intentionally causing injury to a separate victim.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 11 February, 2022.

The charge follows a fire at an apartment building in McCrae Street on 9 July where a 27-year-old Dandenong man’s body was discovered.

Emergency services were called to the fire about 8.15am that day.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au