Timber legend marks 60

From a lineage of sports champions, Jeff Harvey has scored an incredible 60 years with Hallam timber company Bowen & Pomeroy.

Mr Harvey – or ‘Harvs’ – is admired as a “champion of timber” at Bowens and throughout the timber industry.

He was said to have done “nearly every job we had on offer”, who “touched thousands of lives” and was loved by colleagues young and old.

A colleagues said Mr Harvey was known as “honest, hard-working and loyal” to the company, colleagues and customers.

“He forever represented the company and himself with the highest level of integrity and garnered respect from all.”

The Harvey name is well known in cricket circles. Mr Harvey’s uncle Neil played 79 tests for Australia – part of six brothers who played for Fitzroy-Doncaster.

Mr Harvey himself was an accomplished batsman and captain. He still continues as chairman of selectors at Fitzroy-Doncaster, a club he’s been part of for 60 years as well.

The workplace has been well and truly central to his life and part of his family.

It was where Mr Harvey first met his wife Marilyn, who was personal assistant to manager Jack Dowling.

And his three sons Robert, Anthony and Steven have also worked at Bowen & Pomeroy.

Eldest son Steven celebrated 33 years with the company this year.

Robert worked there part-time before kicking on as a champion AFL player and dual Brownlow medalist at St Kilda.

Anthony was also part of the business before forging a successful career in Adelaide.

Their father has been offered a job at Bowens for as long as he wished.

But he has shown no inclination to take it easy.