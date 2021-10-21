Big battery for solar farm

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A controversial solar farm in Springvale South may include a battery storage supply to power 287,000 homes in an hour.

Australian company Progress Power’s 54,000 photovoltaic panels are set to be installed on a former 47-hectare landfill at Clarke Road after Greater Dandenong Council approval on 9 September.

It is touted as one of Australia’s largest urban solar farms.

Progress Power claims the farm will produce 39,000 mega-watt hours of renewable energy a year.

It’s enough to power up to 25,000 homes and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 116,000 tons annually.

Managing director Craig Carter said the 115 megawatt battery bank will allow a quick supply of electricity on the grid during high-demand times. It would help reduce black-outs, he said.

The farm, including the battery, doesn’t present a fire risk. It had complied with CFA checks and regulations, he said.

The project will create 50 full-time and part-time jobs during construction and ongoing operating and maintenance jobs.

“Progress Power shows how we can give new life to old landfills and make them productive for the whole community,” Mr Carter said.

“We know that many residents are dedicated to protecting the environment.

“Progress Power not only provides a clean source of energy, but ensures that energy coming into the grid is effectively stored and released, thereby providing more reliable, affordable and clean power.”

The company is preparing its final landscaping and stormwater management plans for City of Greater Dandenong.

“If things go to plan, we’ll look to start construction mid-to-late next year.”

Neighbours and Defenders of the South East Green Wedge were among 162 objectors, who say the site was long promised as public parkland with footpaths and bike trails.

The site will be fenced off from the public. The solar panels on a five-metre-tall plateau and landfill cap will be screened by vegetation.

In September, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) ruled that Progress Power did not have to provide a public park on the site’s perimeter.

Greater Dandenong Council stated it was “disappointed with this outcome”.

VCAT found the farm was of “relatively low impact” with “minimal or no potential” for glint, light spill, vibration or electromagnetic interference.

It was a sensible, productive use and compatible with the Chain of Parks concept, the VCAT members stated.