Vax lax in Doveton, Dandenong

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Covid vaccine rates in Doveton and Dandenong postcodes continue to lag behind the state average.

In the latest figures for 25 October, less than 60 per cent of Doveton postcode residents 16 and over were double-vaccinated.

Less than 65 per cent in the Dandenong postcode were fully vaxxed.

At the same point of time, Victoria metro’s double-dose rate hit 74 per cent, with Covid restrictions eased.

Noble Park, Endeavour Hills and Hallam, with less than 70 per cent double-vaxxed, also trail the metro average.

Springvale, Keysborough and Springvale South postcodes are greater than 70 per cent.

However, there’s evidence of surging numbers of first-doses in hesitant postcodes. More than 85 per cent in Dandenong and Doveton have received at least one jab.

Public health researcher and Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad says “anti-vax groups” within the region were “flipping” due to a lot of Covid illness in the community.

In recent weeks, the region had been targeted with a pro-vax campaign including pop-up clinics due to concerns about rising Covid cases.

The Dandenong postcode continues to top the state with new cases – 74 on 27 October and 476 in the past week.

There are currently 964 active cases in the 3175 postcode.

Other postcode hotspots are Cranbourne (57 new cases), Narre Warren (25), Noble Park (19), Springvale (18), Hallam (13), Doveton (11) and Endeavour Hills (10).

There were 299 new cases in Casey and Greater Dandenong, with more than 2000 in the past week.

Dandenong Primary School was closed on Thursday 28 October due to a positive Covid case at school a week earlier.