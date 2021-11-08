Calm in Covid crisis

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

During Covid, Afri-Aus Care volunteers as well as 12 people employed with a Working for Victoria grant have tirelessly distributed food relief across Melbourne’s South East.

Their supplies came from the City of Greater Dandenong’s swift and generous material aid program that’s run since early 2020.

As well as from Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, Rotary clubs and the Street Smart organisation, Adventist Development and Relief Agency and many other donors.

Workers toiled 10am-9pm days to supply large, desperate families of up to 10 with little income during lockdown and isolation.

“It’s been very difficult for many but for City of Greater Dandenong it would have been worse,” Ms Luka said.

“Covid came as a big surprise and shock to the African people.

“African people are family people. They like to be around each other, visiting and eating together.

“Some young people were not finding it easy with the restrictions and a lot of them were getting fines.”

Ms Luka said she was also grateful to City of Greater Dandenong for “allowing me to lead the community as the Citizen of the year during the most challenging times in history”.

She also paid tribute to Victorian Multicultural Commission chair Vivienne Nguyen, Afri-Aus Care’s board, staff, volunteers, students and the wider community – as well as daughter Kwacha Luka “who has been my counsellor and a mentor to many African Australian youth who come to Afri-Aus Care”.

“I would like to acknowledge all who have been part of my journey supporting me with ideas and providing me with platforms and endless opportunities.

“For me the work has just begun.

“I would like many women and the children to reach their full potentials because they can. Australia is the land of opportunity.”