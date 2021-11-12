Four flee townhouse fire

Four people were evacuated from a townhouse fire in Amaryn Court, Springvale.

About 30 firefighters and eight appliances battled the blaze, which started in the backyard and spread into the rear of the timber double-storey dwelling about 11.53am on Thursday, 11 November.

Arriving within minutes, Fire Rescue Victoria fireys found the home “well involved in fire”.

Commander Brett Hamill praised the crews’ efforts in preventing the fire spreading to the upper floor and the smoke-logged adjoining townhouse.

They brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.

FRV specialists were investigating the cause of the blaze.