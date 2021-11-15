Three in stolen car charged

Three people have been arrested in an allegedly stolen car in Mulgrave after being followed by the police Air Wing.

The red Holden Commodore was spotted by police on Police Road about 6pm on Saturday 13 November.

After being chased by the Air Wing through several suburbs, the driver abandoned the car at a shopping centre on Police Road.

A male then got into an allegedly stolen black Audi with allegedly stolen number plates.

Nunawading Highway Patrol officers intercepted the Audi on Police Road and arrested the driver and two occupants.

A 23-year-old Dandenong man was charged with 11 charges including theft, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, handling stolen goods, weapons, traffic and bail offences.

A 24-year-old Berwick woman was charged with four offences, including possessing a drug of dependence, weapons and bail offences.

They were remanded in custody to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 14 November.

A 31-year-old Keysborough man was charged with six offences, including theft, handle stolen goods, possessing proceeds of crime and traffic offences.

He was bailed to appear at Ringwood Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.