183 km/h P-plater arrested

A 21-year-old P-plater has been allegedly caught speeding at 183 km/h on the Monash Freeway in Endeavour Hills.

With two mates in the car, the Narre Warren man was pulled over by State Highway Patrol officers in the 100 km/h zone about 8.20pm on Friday 12 November.

He was arrested at the scene and his Suburu impounded for 30 days.

He is expected to be charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, speed/manner dangerous, careless driving and speeding.

“Travelling at such reckless speeds is extremely dangerous and irresponsible,” State Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Paul Storen said.

“Probationary drivers have limited experience on the roads and adding wet weather to the mix – this could have easily ended in tragedy.”