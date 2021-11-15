Swim skills sink in lockdown

Swim school closures and dropping learn-to-swim enrolments during Covid will increase drowning risks this summer, according to a recent life-saving report.

Royal Life Saving Society national CEO Justin Scarr wrote in the society’s National Drowning Report that Covid restrictions could impact drowning risks in coming months and over years.

“Swim school closures and falling learn to swim enrolments may have generational impacts on swimming and lifesaving skills.”

Drowning in multicultural communities was a priority issue, according to the report.

Migrants, not including international students and tourists, comprised 29 per cent of drownings in Australia in the decade up to 2019.

JUMP! Swim School in Noble Park re-opened after 15 weeks in lockdown.

Its chief executive Mark Collins said swim teachers had noticed a drop-off in swimming skills during the hiatus.

“Many kids expect to be able to swim like they could three months ago but it’s just not the case.

“It only takes two or three weeks to start losing core swimming skills, 15 weeks is a long time for kids to be away from lessons.

“The time of year is also extremely concerning. Usually, summer swimmers are made in winter but local kids have just missed all of their winter lessons.”

Mr Collins said there was a need to be “extra vigilant” around water this summer, as well as to urgently book kids into learn-to-swim programs.

“We all need to explain to kids that their swim skills may not be what they used to be, as often they jump in with the same confidence yet quickly find that they can’t swim like they used to.”