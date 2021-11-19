Illegal hunters sprung

A Noble Park man is among seven men caught allegedly hunting deer illegally in the Mansfield and Jamieson region.

The 48-year-old man is expected to be charged on summons after being detected as part of a three-day police operation in “illegal spotlighting hotspots” in the high country between 11-13 November.

Three of the men were from Mooroolbark, one from Dallas, one from Hadfield and another from Guildford, NSW.

Police seized six firearms, seven spotlights and ammunition during the operation.

Six of the seven alleged offenders have had their firearms licences suspended while the seventh person was unlicenced.

Police say the men were likely to be charged with weapon offences such as prohibited person possess firearm, possess loaded firearm in public place, and fail to correctly store longarms and ammunition.

Other offences include the possession of spotlight and firearm in recognised deer habitat and breaches of Wildlife Game Regulations.

Staff from Game Management Authority (GMA) and Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) assisted the operation.

Mansfield Acting Senior Sergeant Geoff Hutchison said authorities “braved the rain and horrible weather conditions”.

“However it was undoubtedly worth spending three nights in the challenging high country conditions to apprehend seven hunters allegedly committing a multitude of offences.

“Illegal spotlighting is not only against the law, it is dangerous, unethical and reduces recreational hunting opportunities for law-abiding hunters.

“Hunters should be reminded that illegal hunting activity is likely to result in immediate suspension of firearms licences, seizure of firearms, and the facing of charges.”