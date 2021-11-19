Drunk L-plater flees crash

An allegedly drunk learner driver has been charged after fleeing a crash in central Dandenong.

The 39-year-old Dandenong woman had been involved in the collision on Clow Street about 3.30pm on Wednesday 17 November.

She was found hiding in bushes on Stud Road by SD3 Frontline Tactical Unit police officers.

Police say she recorded a 0.051 breath test.

She was charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, careless driving, learner unaccompanied, fail to stop and render assistance, exceed the prescribed concentration of alcohol and possess cannabis.

She was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 11 February.