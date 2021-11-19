Next gen has its say

Ideas for a safer city were raised by young voices at Greater Dandenong’s online Children’s Forum on 18 November.

Murray Congues, the city’s 2021 junior mayor, was MC of the event and a Q&A session with mayor Jim Memeti.

He said his role was to help the council make more child-oriented decisions.

“What I am interested in is for the children of Greater Dandenong to live in a child safe city that promotes safe parks and walkways and gives families support when needed,” Murray said.

“Children have many ideas to improve the city; a child friendly city is where children’s opinions are valued.”

Cr Memeti said the forum gave children a chance to socially connect as they emerged from the isolating pandemic.

“Council is committed to realising the vision of our Children’s Plan 2021-26, for children from 0-13 years and their families to be valued, celebrated, respected and supported to reach their full potential.”

A guest speaker was Asmaa Mannasaheb, who was joint winner of Greater Dandenong’s young leader of the year 2021.

She told her audience how she carved out her social media presence on YouTube over the past 18 months.

Council staff ran workshops to hear childrens’ views on the upcoming council projects.

The council, in partnership with Monash University and VicHealth, is also running a children’s survey on how to make their community a healthier place to live.

Participants are in the running for prizes.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/kids-co-design-consultation