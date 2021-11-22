Covid’s steady spread

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Covid infections continue to rise in the South East – but at a less alarming rate.

Greater Dandenong recorded 252 new cases in the past week, including 72 on 21 November.

As a sign of a slowing infection spread, the council area’s active cases plummeted to 406 – down from more than 1900 on 29 October.

In Casey, there have been 439 infections during the week, including 76 in the past day. Active cases dropped to 720 after a peak of more than 2600.

Postcode hotspots are Dandenong (46 new daily cases, 225 active), Cranbourne (25, 197), Fountain Gate (12, 137), Noble Park (10, 73) and Hampton Park (8, 90).

Covid-19 vaccination rates in the Dandenong postcode continue to lag behind the rest of the council area.

Less than 80 per cent of residents 12-and-over in the 3175 postcode have been fully vaccinated, according to official data up to 16 November.

It lags behind Greater Dandenong’s overall rate of 85.4 per cent and Casey 92 per cent.

Surrounding postcodes have topped 80 per cent, including the previously hesitant Doveton, Hallam, Hampton Park and Endeavour Hills postcodes.

Noble Park and Keysborough are over 85 per cent, Lyndhurst over 90 per cent and Springvale and Springvale South postcodes have surpassed 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dandenong North Primary School and Dandenong South Primary School are listed with active clusters.