Appeal for missing Paepa

Victoria Police is appealing for help to find a missing Doveton woman.

Paepa, 20, was last seen in Doveton about 8.30am on Saturday 20 November, police say.

“Police and her family have concerns for her welfare due to the length of time she has been missing and (that) she has autism and the intellectual ability of a six-year-old.”

Paepa was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, white-patterned Jeanie pants.

She is described as solid build with dark hair and brown eyes.

She is known to travel on public transport, and has been previously located in Ringwood and South Morang.

Any information to Narre Warren Police on 9705 3111.