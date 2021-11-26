‘Top 10’ boost for Noble Park

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Noble Park is set to be activated by a list of 10 community building projects.

The action-packed $360,000 program includes a community garden, pop up sports and activities, a youth festival, and a pedestrian trail with interpretative signage.

The projects have been developed by the Noble Park Revitalisation Board with community partners. It is funded by the State Government.

Reclink Activation and Street Games will introduce at least six months of free, pop-up sport and recreation for young people, particularly females.

The diverse activities include swimming, soccer with Melbourne City FC, basketball, table tennis and skateboarding.

State manager Jason Carter said their free program of five sessions a week removed the biggest barrier to sport and recreation – which is affordability.

They will be staged in the skate park, NPAC, Noble Park Community Centre and other parts of the Ross Reserve precinct, conveniently close to Noble Park railway station.

“We want to bring as many people to the precinct as possible,” Reclink regional coordinator Jack Simcoe added.

Also funded is a proposed multi-stage ‘Our Space’ community garden at AMES Noble Park.

AMES Australia chief executive Cath Scarth said the vision was for an “environmental sustainability precinct” akin to Ceres Community Environment Park in Brunswick.

It would be a place to connect people from different cultural backgrounds with a common interest in gardening.

“Growing numbers of individuals and families are residing in apartments and units as a consequence of the increased cost of housing.

“Access to outdoor spaces for the purposes of growing vegetables or as activity are limited,” Ms Scarth said.

“The broader aim of the precinct is to engage and give a space and voice to the culturally diverse

communities living in the outer southeast corridor of Melbourne.”

The other eight projects are:

• The planting of up to 50 new trees in Noble Park activity centre

• Two decorative seasonal crate displays to brighten the streets of Noble Park

• Interpretative signage with stories of Noble Park’s evolution on a pedestrian trail connecting Copas Park, JC Mills Park and Noble Park Public Hall.

• Temporary public art transforming three sites in the activity centre

• Youth Festival 2022 at Noble Park Skate Park precinct with free activities and workshops including music, sport, art and skating

• ‘Boss Your Board’ skateboarding masterclass program for young people 12-25

• A six-week Yoga in the Park program to reduce health and wellbeing barriers for women

• Four community soccer clinics for people 12-25

The projects follow $3.6 million of recent State funding in Noble Park, including improved streetscaping in Ian Street and a pocket park in Frank Street.

Their aim is to increase business activity in the village-like retail area.

Board chair and South Eastern Metro MP Lee Tarlamis said the board was “doing great work for Noble Park”.

“(It is) making it a green, vibrant, safe, accessible and prosperous place for the community to come together to enjoy and live.”