A cannabis crop has been found at a fire in a Springvale home garage.

A 31-year-old woman and a five-year-old child fled safely from the adjoining house as the rear garage ignited about 1.30am on Monday 29 November.

The woman was arrested at the scene of the Large Street property.

Greater Dandenong CIU and Arson detectives are investigating.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au