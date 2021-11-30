$2m Tatts win in Dandy Nth

A shopper in Dandenong North has struck it rich after buying a $2 million-winning TattsLotto ticket.

The anonymous winner bought the ticket at Brady Road Family Supermarket ahead of the 27 November draw.

Supermarket owner Jouhaina Melrose said this was the outlet’s third division-one win – the previous about four years ago.

“When we first heard we’d sold it we were super stoked. We’re so happy for our winner, whoever they might be.

“We would love to congratulate the winner in person. It’s a great time of year to win division one.”

Another South East division-one winner in the same draw is yet to claim their prize.

Their $2 million winning ticket was unregistered and bought from Beaumaris News Lotto & Gifts.

In Victoria, division one winners have six months to claim their prize from Tatts.

After that time, the State Government can claim the winnings.