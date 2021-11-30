Pair arrested at drug raid

Two men have been arrested at an alleged drug raid in Noble Park.

SD3 Divisional Response Unit police officers say they seized heroin, methylamphetamine, cannabis and prohibited weapons from the premises about 12.30pm on Thursday 25 November.

Cash and mobile phones believed to be linked to trafficking illicit drugs were also seized, police say.

A 53-year-old Noble Park man was charged with traffick heroin, traffick cannabis, possess methylamphetamine and several other related charges.

He was bailed to appear Dandenong Magistrates’ Court next year.

A 49-year-old Keysborough man was released pending further investigation.