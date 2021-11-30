Free shuttle bus to run on weekends in Berwick

By Marcus Uhe

A new shuttle weekend bus service has begun operating in Berwick, transporting visitors between Federation University and Wilson Botanic Park.

Visitors can leave their car at the university carpark in Berwick near Berwick train station before enjoying the free 2.5 kilometre ride to the Botanic Park’s visitor centre.

The first service ran weekend on Saturday 14 November.

The service is designed to alleviate difficulties in finding somewhere to leave the car at the park.

City of Casey’s Manager for Active Communities, Angie Peresso said that the concept started out of increased attendances at the park over recent years.

“Wilson Botanic Park is one of Casey’s most popular parks, with visitor numbers increasing from 100,000 to 600,000 visitors per year over the past seven years,” Peresso said.

“Feedback from people who used the shuttle service was positive overall, and we will continue to seek feedback from users of the service to make improvements as the trial continues.”

The service will run on loop between 9am and 4.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays until April next year.

The bus seats 27 people and masks are required to be worn, in line with current Victorian Government regulations regarding Covid-19 and public transport services.

Companion or carer pets are allowed on the bus, however, all other animals are not permitted.