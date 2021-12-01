Lift life-saver recognised

A Keysborough business with a potentially life-saving device has been nominated for a statewide workplace safety award.

Equipment Safety Systems is a finalist in the WorkSafe Awards for developing an OverWatch system to prevent crushing or shearing accidents while using scissor lifts.

The system uses radar and laser technology to track the operator and machine’s movements.

If the operator moves suddenly or is outside a set work zone, the machine stops.

According to WorkSafe, workers using scissor lifts have been seriously injured or killed if hit from above or the side.

Equipment Safety Systems has sold more than 5000 units in Australia since its launch in May 2020.

The system was designed, developed and manufactured in the company’s Keysborough factory.

It is a finalist in the awards’ workplace health and safety solution category.

Winners are announced on 24 February.