Healthy change for ex-mason

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

After a life-changing diagnosis with silicosis, a Dandenong North stonemason said he had no choice but to reinvent himself.

Daniel Andrew has been named as a finalist in the WorkSafe awards 2021 for his inspirational return to work – retraining in a new field as an apprentice heavy diesel mechanic.

On 1 December, Mr Andrew also fronted the media as the State Government unveiled a Bill for easier access to compensation for silicosis-struck workers and families.

Since the start of 2021, four Victorians had died from silica-related illness. WorkSafe had accepted 59 silica-related injury claims.

Twelve months ago, the active sportsman and non-smoker was stunned that he had the incurable, potentially fatal lung condition.

“It was a massive kick in the guts.”

His symptoms were negligible at the time, apart from feeling a bit “sluggish” while playing footy. He’d only got tested after being prompted by work colleagues.

With a young child on the way, Mr Andrew decided there was no way he could resume his 10 year career in masonry.

There was then the “mental battle” of re-training and finding work. He applied for up to 30 jobs before landing an opportunity with Transdev Melbourne in Fitzroy.

“It wasn’t easy. A couple of times, employers see I’m on the WorkCover thing and they back off.

“I think they need to look into it more – they can get insurance from WorkSafe so if something happens, they’re not liable for it.”

Mr Andrew knows of afflicted workers as young as 25. And other “older blokes” who refuse to get tested and keep working in the field.

Silicosis is linked to silica dust produced while making stone benchtops, mostly from engineered stone. Even when the stone is watered down for a ‘wet cut’, a lot of dust is produced, Mr Andrew says.

Wearing sundstrum half-face masks that cover the nose and mouth with an enormous filter is clearly not enough.

Mr Andrew also has his doubts over the new series of masks that are fed compressed air.

“Nothing is 100 per cent (protection).

“I don’t know how they can import engineered stone and why it’s not fully banned.”

The Government’s new bill would permanently ban dry-cutting and introduce Australia’s first licensing scheme for working with engineered stone.

The condition doesn’t impede Mr Andrew. He still runs twice a week, aims to keep his lungs as healthy as possible and gets them regularly tested.

However, there’s no known cure for the lifelong condition. It’s unknown how much it will worsen, he says.

His specialist says there’s a “minimal chance of it becoming bad later in life”.

“Who knows what can happen? Or what might start it up?”

The WorkSafe award winners will be announced on 24 February.