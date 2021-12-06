Top-floor playgrounds ‘bottom-class’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong Community Association has lashed out at council plans for a child care and kindergarten on the top deck of the suburb’s proposed community hub.

According to Greater Dandenong Council’s concept plans, the two-storey Dandenong Community Hub would provide early childhood services, maternal and child health services as well as two outdoor playgrounds on the first floor.

The ground floor includes an outdoor community space and playground as well as community and youth lounges, makers spaces, active studio and community kitchen.

DCA spokesperson Silvia Mastrogiovanni says children’s playgrounds have no place on upper deck “balconies”.

“Everyone we spoke to was appalled that Council would consider building a second-rate facility that has children’s playgrounds on balconies.

“They wouldn’t send their children to it despite knowing Dandenong needs more children’s facilities to cope with its rising population.

“They want their children to play on the ground and to connect with nature.”

Ms Mastrogiovanni said the building could potentially expand its footprint for ground-level childrens amenities.

For that purpose, there is a large tract of council-owned land and car parks on Sleeth Avenue and Stuart Street to the north.

“Council is letting Dandenong residents down and everyone is feeling it.”

Greater Dandenong community services director Martin Fidler told public question time on 15 November that a multi-storey building was required to “incorporate all aspirations and needs”.

“Children’s services such as kindergarten and childcare have been placed on the first floor in order to ensure adequate security and access control is provided alongside the publicly accessible facilities on the ground floor.

“There are many examples of high quality and best practice childcare and kindergarten facilities that have been developed on multi-level buildings in Melbourne across Victoria and around the world.”

Mr Fidler was asked by a resident why the Dandenong hub’s playground was smaller than those at the Springvale and Keysborough South hubs.

“The playground that is listed in the draft concept plans for the Dandenong Community Hub is designed along with many other community features for the site that was endorsed by Council on 13 September this year.

“Further development of the playground and opportunities for community feedback will

occur as detailed design is undertaken throughout 2022.”

The concept plans and business case for the hub are expected to be finalised this month.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023-early 2024, subject to funding.