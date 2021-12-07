Driver charged over stolen Porsche

An Endeavour Hills man has been charged after being caught allegedly driving a stolen Porsche.

Police say they located him in the Porsche 911 at a property on Princes Highway in Dandenong on Friday 3 December.

The sports car had been allegedly stolen during an aggravated burglary in Malvern on 28 November.

The 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene by SD3 Divisional Response Unit members, with support from Southern Metro Regional Crime Team and Greater Dandenong CIU.

He was charged with car theft and unlicensed driving.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 17 February.