Operation Achilles: 20yo faces 160-plus charges

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with more than 160 traffic offences after police anti-hoon raids in Berwick and Hallam.

Police seized a silver Holden Commodore sedan, a red-and-white Honda dirt bike, stolen number plates, a mobile phone and clothing during the Operation Achilles raids on Friday 3 December.

The raids were performed by police from Dandenong Intentional High Risk Driving Unit and Springvale Divisional Response Unit.

A silver Holden Commodore allegedly performed burnouts close to a large mass of spectators at an illegal hoon gathering at Business Park and Commercial drives, Lynbrook on Tuesday 11 May, police say.

During an attempted intercept of the Commodore, police were blocked by spectators swarming the police vehicle.

At another hoon gathering on Thursday 8 July, a red-and-white Honda dirt bike allegedly caused significant damage to a Public Order Response Team police vehicle at Business Park Drive, Lynbrook.

Spectators again blocked police from catching the alleged offender.

Since July, the anti-hoon Operation Achilles has netted 71 arrests and 103 impounded vehicles in greater Melbourne.

Thirty-five police raids have ensued.

“It is hard to comprehend why people participate and incite such reckless behaviour and the community and police are rightly sick of it,” Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Russell Barrett said.

He warned hoons that put other road users at risk would be “before the courts and we will ask for jail time”.

“We have zero tolerance for any form of high-risk driving.

“Whether you are a participant, spectator or organiser, police will continue to use all available intelligence to identify you, arrest you and charge you.”

The arrested man, from Berwick, was charged with offences including evading police, reckless conduct endangering life, fraudulent use of number plates, speeding, driving while suspended and committing an indictable offence on bail.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 22 December.

Any information on reckless driving and anti-social behaviour to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au