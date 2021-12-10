Public housing leader win

A Dandenong manager has been recognised for her leadership in the Public Housing Workforce Awards.

Vanessa Sierra from the Dandenong Housing Office won the Outstanding Performance and Leadership Award.

In her 26-year career, Ms Sierra has taken on several leadership roles at the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.

They include managing the Property and Assets team at Dandenong.

Department deputy secretary Chris Asquini paid tribute to public housing staff.

“During these challenging times, our passionate staff have worked even harder to support people in public housing and ensure their needs are met during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The staff recognised today – and all our public housing staff – play an integral part in ensuring all Victorians have a safe and secure place to call home.”

The awards have been running since 2019.