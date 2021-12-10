Rider dies on Monash Fwy

A motorbike rider has died in a crash on Monash Freeway in Doveton.

The rider, who is yet to be formally identified, reportedly struck a pole near Heatherton Road about 7.50am on Friday 10 December.

Police are investigating the crash.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined,” a spokesperson said.

The freeway’s city-bound exit ramp at Heatherton Road was closed following the crash.

Any information or dash-cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.vic.com.au