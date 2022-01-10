FRV busy in Dandenong South

By Marcus Uhe

Fire Rescue Victoria have attended the scene of two separate incidents in Dandenong South within a 24-hour period.

FRV responded to a small fire at a scrap metal yard on Ordish Road on the afternoon of Sunday 9 January, where they found metal and tyres alight.

A spokesperson from FRV said that the fire was contained quickly.

“CFA and FRV firefighters worked to attack the fire, bringing it under control within 26 minutes,” FRV said. “Crews remained on scene for some hours afterwards to ensure it was safe.”

An advice message was issued just after 3.30pm on Sunday encouraging locals to avoid the area, keeps roads clear to allow access for emergency services and to shut windows and doors, for those who are sensitive to smoke.

The message has since been lifted, as of Monday morning.

A hazardous materials incident at 305 Frankston-Dandenong Road was reported on Monday 10 January.

Multiple vehicles responded to a chemical leak just after 8am at a chemical processing facility, requiring the use of breathing apparatus and HAZMAT equipment to remove the spillage.

Six people had self-evacuated from the facility before crews arrived, according a FRV spokesperson.

A community information message was issued just after 10am on Monday stating that the spill was contained to a warehouse within the property.

There was no immediate threat to the community and no neighbouring properties were required to evacuate according to FRV.

“FRV will remain on site to cool chemical barrels and remove the chemical spillage, and confirm the site is safe,” a spokesperson said.

FRV said that the incidents were not related.

Emergency services Victoria encouraged anyone in need of medical advice for exposure to smoke, to call Nurse on Call on 1300 606 024, while anyone experiencing wheezing, chest tightness and difficulty breathing should call Triple Zero.