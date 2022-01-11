Have you seen Dean?

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing man last seen leaving the Dandenong Hospital on Wednesday 29 December.

There are concerns for Dean’s welfare as he requires further medical treatment.

The 46-year-old is described as 175cm tall with a medium build, short brown hair and an unshaven face.

He is known to frequent the Dandenong, Casey, Cardinia, Morwell and Traralgon council areas.

Police have released an image of Dean in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dandenong Police Station on 9767 7444.