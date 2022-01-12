What’s on Dandenong

Fun for retirees:

Attention residents of North Dandenong, Noble Park & Springvale North.

The Combined Probus Club of Waverley Gardens are re-commencing holding its

club general meetings for 2022, at the Southern Community Centre at Southern Reserve on Rupert Drive, Mulgrave.

New members & visitors are welcome to attend, have a coffee & listen to a guest

speaker at the club’s General Meetings.

These will be held between 9.45 am – noon on the last Tuesday of each month (except December) at the Southern Community Centre.

There are also other organised activities!

Special interests groups at the club include gardening, theatre, cards, and caravanning.

So come along and join the fun!

To get involved the Probus Club, contact Donald Lambie on 9560 6046 or wavgardcomprob@gmail.com

School holiday program – make your magic beach

Magic Beach author Alison Lester will be at the Dandenong Library co-create an artwork to be displayed at the Drum Theatre, to celebrate the on-stage production of Magic Beach.

The event is suitable for children aged three to 11 and their parents.

The event is free but registrations are required.

The event with Ms Lester is on Thursday 13 January 2022, 2:30pm – 3:30pm at the Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale St, Dandenong.

For more information and to register your involvement, head to greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/events/make-your-magic-beach

Movie night at Dandenong Library

Libraries After Dark will be screening selected independent short films from around the world at the Dandenong Library as part of the Summer Shorts program.

Babakiueria (1986) turns the tables on white settlement in a light-hearted manner, Beach Flags (2014) follows an Iranian lifeguard swimmer fighting for a place on the international team to compete in Australia, and Facing Mecca (2017) looks at a Syrian refugee navigating Swiss bureaucracy.

All films will be shown from 7.30pm on Thursday 13 January at the Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong.

Libraries After Dark events are designed for attendees aged 16+.

Registrations will close 9am on the day of the event unless fully booked.

To register for the event head to trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=843980& or telephone the library during opening hours on 1300 630 920.