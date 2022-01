A disqualified driver has lost both his licence and car after being caught drink driving in Noble Park North on Wednesday 12 January.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol members detected the driver attempting to bypass a booze bus site on Jacksons Road around 1am on Wednesday.

They intercepted the 43-year-old driver on Mathoura Court where he provided not only a false name but a blood alcohol reading of .178.

His vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $969.80.