Operation Omni hits south east

Police officers are currently conducting planned weapons searches in the south-east of Melbourne as part of Operation Omni.

Police in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia are conducting a high visibility operation in the Dandenong CBD, Fountain Gate Shopping Centre, Pakenham CBD and the surrounding transport hubs from Thursday 20 January to Saturday 22 January, targeting weapons offences.

Under the Control of Weapons Act 1990, Victoria Police has declared the area a designated area for weapons searches.

The operation is a proactive police initiative to ensure the community are able to enjoy activities safely.

It aims to detect weapons offences, enhance community safety, gather intelligence and deter anyone who may think that carrying a weapon in the community is acceptable.

Operation Omni ran in early January 2021 in the same area as 2022’s campaign.

Police checked 160 people and 20 vehicles over a three-day period, with 16 people people arrested and charged for firearm possession, assault, theft, drug and other weapon-related offences.