Garbo truck fire in Doveton

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A garbage truck has dumped a fiery load in the street outside Doveton Pool in the Park early on Monday 24 January.

The truck’s load reportedly caught fire on Kidds Road just before 7.25am.

Within minutes, about seven FRV firefighters and a crew from Hallam CFA arrived to find the truck deposited the load.

The fire was brought under control within eight minutes, an FRV spokesperson said.

“Crews remained on scene for some time to ensure it was safe.

“FRV handed the scene over to the local council, while Victoria Police assisted with traffic control.”

Casey Council has been contacted for comment.