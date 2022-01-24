Update: Driver dies in Hallam cul-de-sac

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Police are investigating the death of a driver involved in a bingle in Hallam on Saturday, 22 January.

A 43-year-old Dandenong man was found dead after a minor crash at the corner of Young Road and Homewood Boulevard about 11.40am.

Arson and Explosives Squad investigators are treating the man’s death as non-suspicious.

According to a 3AW Rumour File caller, the man may have been wounded prior to the crash.

Bomb Response Unit members used a remote-controlled robot to deactivate a suspicious device in the car, the caller said.

“The deceased remained in the vehicle whilst the bomb response unit worked painstakingly through the afternoon and night.”

Neighbours were ordered to stay in their houses during the operation, the caller said.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said BRU members attended due to several explosive devices found in the vehicle.

“It took a considerable amount of time for the Bomb Response Unit to render these items safe.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au