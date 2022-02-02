Funds for Myuna Farm access

Myuna Farm’s pavilion is set for an upgrade for all-abilities access.

The State Government announced $351,105 to improve the pavilion’s amenities and meeting spaces, as part of a $3.2 million Growing Suburbs Fund package for City of Casey.

The upgrade is designed to make the pavilion more accessible for school programs and people with disabilities.

Construction is expected to start this year.

At the farm on 2 February, Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said it was great to “see first-hand the difference this funding will make to families and children who come her to learn about Australian farming and sustainability”.

The State package also includes $1.6 million for Ray Bastin Reserve, Narre Warren, $350,000 for Tooradin Public Hall and $926,000 for Gwendoline Children’s Centre, Berwick.

Casey will contribute more than $2.7 million to those three projects.

“These projects will make a significant difference to many people in the community and our future generations who stand to benefit from these much-needed upgrades,” Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff said.

Casey chief executive Glenn Patterson said: “These projects demonstrate Council’s commitment to advocating on behalf of the community to ensure that residents have access to facilities and spaces that help them form strong local connections and build a sense of community.”

The Growing Suburbs Fund targets Melbourne’s growth-corridor councils. It has invested in 28 projects to the value of $39.2 million across Casey.

“We’re supporting Casey City Council to upgrade these popular community facilities so more people can enjoy them now and into the future,” Local Government Minister Shaun Leane said.