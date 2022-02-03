Tribute to crash hero

By Cam Lucadou-Wells and Marcus Uhe

Police have paid tribute to a hero witness who helped remove a driver from a car shortly before it caught fire in Dandenong South.

The VW had been involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Abbotts Road and Produce Drive about 2.15 pm on Wednesday 2 February.

Both drivers escaped serious injury.

In what was a “chaotic” scene, the road was closed for several hours, police say.

Firefighters helped ensure the scene was safe, and a stop was put on the incident a short time later, according to Fire Rescue Victoria.

Police also thanked G&R Maintenance for providing 200 kilograms of sawdust to help clear the oil and vehicle fluid spillage.