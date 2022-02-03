Springvale hub springs leak

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Springvale Community Hub closed for several days due to floor damage from a severe storm on Friday 28 January.

During a deluge of up to 48 millimetres – many of which fell in minutes – roof gutters were blocked and water leaked through the ceiling of the award-winning, $50-million-plus building.

The complex re-opened on Monday 31 January. The customer service desk was closed until Tuesday 1 February.

Community services director Martin Fidler said roof drainage was blocked close to the hub’s Exhibition Hall and The Studio.

“Due to the recent heat and wind, there was excessive debris in those particular gutters from trees that are close to the building.

“This would not have restricted flow in normal rainy conditions but the torrential down pour and hail in a short 20-minute period overloaded the system.”

The water leaked through “solid ceiling perforations”, damaging flooring in parts of the Exhibition Hall, Community Room 7 and The Studio, Mr Fidler said.

The hub was automatically triggered into evacuation.

Weather conditions delayed initially assessing the roof. The hub remained closed over the following weekend for safety assessment and cleaning, Mr Fidler said.

“The flooring was dried out during that closed period.”

“Costs are yet to be confirmed but there was minimal cleaning costs related to drying out of the floor.”

There was no damage to electricals, furniture, library resources or the Hub’s structure, he said.

The Springvale Community Hub and library was completed in late 2020, after Covid delays during construction.

Its leading-edge design won the William Wardell Award for Public Architecture at the Australian Institute of Architects’ state awards as well as ‘Gold’ at the Good Design Awards.