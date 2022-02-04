Firearm crackdown

The Federal Government and Crime Stoppers Australia have launched a National Illicit Firearms Campaign, aiming to remove illegal guns from the community and make Australia a safer place to live.

The three-month campaign will include a range of community engagement and promotional events in regional and metropolitan communities across Australia, will encourage people to share information about illegal guns, and to safely surrender any they may have in their possession.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said the government was committed to keeping Australians safe by stamping out gun violence.

“There is no excuse – indeed no legitimate reason – for anyone in Australia to have an illicit firearm,” Minister Andrews said.

“Our message today is simple – if you have an illicit firearm, do the right thing; do the right thing by your friends, family, and community; do the right thing by yourself – hand it in.

“If you surrender it, you can do so without penalty.

“The alternative is a knock on your door from the police and the potential for serious criminal penalties, including imprisonment.”

Community Safety Assistant Minister Jason Wood said owners of illegal guns have not been subject to background checks and may not be on the radar of police.

“This year’s National Illegal Firearms Campaign is part of an increased push to encourage owners of illegal, unregistered and unwanted firearms, parts and accessories to hand them in to be registered or destroyed,” Assistant Minister Wood said.

“With over 260,000 unregistered guns estimated to be in circulation in Australia, it is important for the community to step up and share information they know or suspect about an illegal gun.

“In many cases, criminal gangs will target individuals who have illegal firearms to gain access to weapons.”

Crime Stoppers Australia chair Dr Vince Hughes said criminals were prepared to use illegal firearms.

“With the Federal Government, police services across the country and Crime Stoppers working together on this campaign, you need to surrender that gun now or risk being reported by someone who has information about you,” Dr Hughes said.

“We have seen the tragic loss of life and severe injuries that occur when people turn a blind eye and allow illegal firearms to remain in the community.

“The demand for illegal firearms is driven by organised crime groups right through to low level individual criminals, who want and use firearms to protect their interests and to commit violent acts.

“Report safely without the need to say who you are, get involved, or put yourself at risk of harm.”

To share information about an unregistered or illegal gun, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppers.com.au/illegalguns

For information on the process of surrendering a gun in each state, visit crimestoppers.com.au/firearmamnesty