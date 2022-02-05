Downer chosen for local upgrade

By Marcus Uhe

Downer EDI Works has been awarded the contract for the Western Port Highway Upgrade in Langwarrin, with construction started on Wednesday 2 February.

Downer has a base in Dandenong South and was chosen in order to support local jobs, according to Victorian Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Jacinta Allan.

Downer’s general manager for the south-east region, Karl McCarthy, said Downer looked forward to working closely with its partners to deliver this important project.

“Downer is pleased to have been entrusted by the Victorian and Federal Governments to deliver this important upgrade, which will improve road safety and traffic efficiency and deliver more reliable journeys for Victorian motorists,” Mr McCarthy said.

“We are proud to be involved in the delivery of efficient urban transport networks that help create more liveable cities.

“Our team has significant expertise delivering services within the constraints imposed by a live operating environment, and we will work closely with all stakeholders to safely deliver this upgrade while minimising disruption on what is one of Melbourne’s busiest highways.”

The upgrade will relieve congestion and improve safety for the 22,000 drivers who use the highway daily with the roundabouts at Ballarto Road and Cranbourne-Frankston Road replaced with traffic lights.

The Australian and Victorian governments are jointly funding the $115 million project.