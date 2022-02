Springvale police are seeking public help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Zoe was last seen in Springvale on Friday 28 January, police say.

She is known to visit areas in Noble Park, Springvale and Mulgrave.

“Police and family have concerns for Zoe because of her age and the length of time she has been missing,” police stated.

Any information to Springvale police station on 8558 8600.