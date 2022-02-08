Dancing in the moonlight

Pearcedale’s Moonlit Sanctuary has once again excelled at the RACV 2021 Victorian Tourism awards on Thursday 3 February, winning gold in the Ecotourism category for the fifth time, and the third time in three years.

Moonlit Sanctuary is home to over 70 species and more than 400 animals and observes the highest standards of animal welfare and husbandry, is welfare accredited with the Zoo Aquarium Association and is a member of the Humane Society International Wildlife Land Trust.

Michael Johnson, Founder and Director of Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park, was delighted with the result.

“We were particularly pleased to receive the highest level of recognition for Ecotourism as this category reflects our values,” Mr Johnson said.

“As a privately-owned Sanctuary, our aim is to grow awareness of the work we do towards conservation and endangered species recovery.

“Our commitment to conservation is pivotal to our business and we do our best to keep our standards at the highest level possible.

“Our priority is to always give our visitors an engaging and meaningful experience and it is an immense honour to have our efforts recognised.”

Visitors to the Sanctuary can wander around 10 hectares of Australian bushland, meeting endangered species, feeding kangaroos, and wallabies.

They can also enjoy up-close encounters with koalas, birds, pythons, dingoes and more.

Many animals roam freely around the Sanctuary, including a variety of water birds that call Moonlit’s wetlands home.

Chief Executive of the Victoria Tourism Industry Council Felicia Mariani said the Sanctuary’s recognition was a testament to the perseverance, passion and resilience of our tourism operators across the state.

“Not only have they had to try to keep a business running in the face of adversity, they also had the responsibility of providing for so many animals in their care when the business had no revenue to support this,” Ms Mariani said.

“Their commitment to excellence is a shining star in our industry and being part of this prestigious awards event is testament to their exemplary performance.”

Moonlit Sanctuary are now finalists at the Qantas National Tourism Awards for Eco Tourism and look forward to representing Melbourne at this prestigious event at Queensland’s Sunshine Coast Convention Centre.

For over 30 years the Victorian Tourism Awards have showcased and recognised the state’s leaders in tourism excellence, and encourage businesses to meet and strive to exceed industry standards.

The awards play an integral role in rewarding business excellence, innovation, industry professionalism and collaboration.