Grave concerns over wetlands cemetery plan

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Community groups are outraged over a secret idea to build a cemetery ‘memorial park’ on floodplains south of Dandenong Wetlands.

Melbourne Water confirmed it has been “in talks” with Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust about the site at 1564 Heatherton Road but with “no formal agreement in place … at this stage”.

SMCT, which runs nine cemeteries including Springvale, Dandenong and Bunurong, has been searching for a further site in the South East.

This was a “key focus” due to several of its existing cemeteries reaching “end-of-life”, according to the trust’s recent annual report.

Greater Dandenong councillors were recently briefed by SMCT on the plan, with reportedly scant details.

The vast flood-prone plains that adjoin Dandenong Creek are little accessed by residents but crucial for flood mitigation and biodiversity, according to local groups.

Greater Dandenong Environment Group secretary Judith Sise was “gobsmacked” by the idea.

Her group had long helped revegetate and monitor the site in question, Dandenong Wetlands and Tirhatuan Park as part of Melbourne Water’s Living Links and Water Watch programs.

“We don’t know anything about it. It makes a mockery of what we’ve been doing there for 30 years as a group,” Ms Sise said.

“It’s part of what we’ve been trying to save.

“For Melbourne Water to contemplate this … it should be the last bastion of protection. We can’t believe it would have such poor values.

“It shows that money speaks louder than anything.”

But for bike tracks along the boundary, the bird-watching “hot spot” of 77 bird species – as well as native frogs, fish and lizards – is only accessible by a fire track.

“It was established as a wetlands, a natural area that’s great for biodiversity,” Ms Sise said.

“It’s the only little corridor in Dandenong that links up to other areas to give Nature a chance to survive.”

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said no formal application had been made to the council.

The Dandenong floodplains were one of several sites being considered by SMCT, he said.

“We don’t have the detail. At the moment it’s just an idea.

“I’m a bit concerned about the loss of the wetlands and open spaces.

“I’m not sure of the full scale of the application – whether it would be like the cemetery at Springvale which has so many facilities, cafes and restaurants.

“I’ll also hear the feedback from the community as well.”

Other councillors said their impression was that SCMT preferred Dandenong because the land was “cheaper” than other South East locations.

The trust reportedly assured councillors that it would protect wildlife such as the Myuna Wetlands flying-fox colony.

A “flabbergasted” Silvia Mastrogiovanni of Dandenong Community Association said it was another example of “dump it in Dandenong” – citing the state’s only toxic waste dump in Lyndhurst and permit approval for the state’s first waste-to-energy “incinerator” in Dandenong South.

“(The State Government) just take us for granted. We’re their dumping ground.”

A fourth cemetery – to join Springvale, Dandenong and Bunurong – was not needed in Greater Dandenong, she said.

“How about taking care of the living first, for God’s sake?”

Ms Mastrogiovanni also questioned the risks of burials in flood plains. She noted that tombs in flood-prone US city New Orleans were often above ground.

“If there’s a need for more cemetery lots, the flood plains are not the answer.

“The wetlands have been serving us well (as a flood protection measure) – it it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Greens candidate for Bruce and former Greater Dandenong councillor Matthew Kirwan said the wetlands were a flood protection “safety valve” for downstream Dandenong.

He said the floodplain was set up in response to past floods in central Dandenong – one which sparked a Royal Commission.

“The land is zoned Urban Flood Zone for a reason – this is the safety valve for Dandenong residents and Dandenong businesses.”

He labelled the plan as an “irresponsible and frankly unbelievable proposal in its sheer stupidity and lack of foresight”.

The cemetery would run counter to the State Government’s climate change adaption strategy, which promotes increased flood mitigation.

“Why would it be proposing to remove a measure that has worked well for decades and instead increase flood risks further here and further downstream?

“The State Government over the past 20 years in collaboration with councils has been revegetating this site, making it a sanctuary for both people and wildlife.

“They should continue doing this instead of putting forward hare-brained ideas for sites where you wouldn’t build houses let alone below ground burial sites.”

SCMT did not respond to Star Journal’s inquiries.

It stated in its annual report that “not only will the memorial park address burial capacity limitations within the region, it aspires to enhance passive and active recreation opportunities through carefully considered design.

“It is predicted that this provision of accessible parkland will add substantial community benefit, starting new conversations in the community and positioning SMCT as an industry thought leader.

“SMCT has demonstrated experience in creating contemporary community memorial spaces with an overwhelmingly positive response to the Bunurong Memorial Park development in 2015.”