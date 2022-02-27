Doveton drink-driver 0.25

A Doveton woman was caught driving at more than five times the legal blood-alcohol limit in Langwarrin, police say.

The 43-year-old’s silver Kia Rio sedan was pulled over by Carrum Downs police officers during a routine intercept on Warrandyte Road about 12.40am on Sunday 27 February.

At a police station, her breath test allegedly returned a reading of .250.

The driver’s licence was immediately suspended, and her vehicle impounded for 30 days.

She is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving and other traffic related offences.