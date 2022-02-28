Doubts rise on advanced waste

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two councils have withdrawn support for a controversial advanced waste project servicing up to 14 East and South East municipalities.

Greater Dandenong council is expected to decide this month if it will sign up to the South East Metropolitan Advanced Waste Processing Project.

It is expected to include a waste-to-energy plant, which would incinerate rubbish at a yet-to-be-announced site.

Glen Eira and Boorondara councils have recently decided not to commit to the 25-year contract. Meanwhile, only Casey and Whitehorse councils have so far signed up.

According to a Glen Eira council report, the project stated that the project tenderers required certainty of supply.

“If a majority of councils choose to not commit to the project, the project is unlikely to proceed.”

During a 22 February meeting, Glen Eira councillors narrowly voted down a motion to sign up.

Councillors baulked at locking in Glen Eira to provide a “minimum tonnage” waste supply for 25 years.

They were also concerned by the lack of community consultation, toxic emissions and a possible gate fee significantly higher than current landfill charges.

Against the motion, Cr David Zyngier said the contract would bind Glen Eira to forgoing newer technologies for a dated 40-year-old system.

It would also block opportunities to increase recycling and the council’s net zero carbon emissions by 2030 target.

The by-product would be “large amounts of toxic waste” that would have to be transported and disposed, as well as emissions in the atmosphere.

According to a Glen Eira council report, the SEMAWPP gate fee payable by 2026 would be up to $235 a tonne.

Currently, Glen Eira pays a $110 per tonne gate fee and Greater Dandenong $167.66 per tonne gate fee – which is adjusted annually with CPI.

It includes the State Government’s EPA landfill levy, which is increasing from $105.90 to $120.90 in July.

The council report recommended advanced waste processing due to Glen Eira’s current landfill in Melbourne’s North West nearing capacity. The landfill was expected to close in 2026.

“Relying on landfill to dispose rubbish isn’t a sustainable long-term solution and landfills across Victoria are progressively running out of airspace capacity.”

In favour, Cr Neil Pilling said it would provide “economic security for our community”.

To not proceed would put the council in a “terrible bargaining position”.

Greater Dandenong’s waste is taken to the Suez Hallam landfill, which is expected to close in five to eight years.

The SEMAWPP’s successful tenderer has yet to be chosen, nor the site for the advanced-waste facility.

A waste-to-energy plant is thought to be part of the project, though the technology has yet to be decided.

Last year, a permit was controversially granted by EPA and VCAT to Great Southern Waste Technologies for a waste-to-energy plant in Ordish Road, Dandenong South.

Greater Dandenong Council was opposed to the facility.

However, GCWT did not make the shortlist of tenderers for the SEMAWPP.

The shortlisted applicants are Veolia Environmental Services Australia Pty Ltd, Sacyr Environment Australia and a consortium of Pacific Partnerships and REMONDIS Australia.