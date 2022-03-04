Wetlands cemetery objections: Bennie

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council has raised several “causes of concern” with the State Government about a controversial plan for a cemetery on Dandenong Creek floodplains.

Chief executive John Bennie said at a 28 February council meeting said the council was opposed to potentially having the application decision taken out its hands.

The proposal by Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust at 1564 Heatherton Road, Dandenong may be instead referred by the State Government to a development facilitation panel, he said.

“If that’s the case, the council would not be the responsible authority and therefore not the decision maker.”

It ought to be decided “as any other planning application” – that is, “objectively assessed” by council officers with engagement with the community and third-party appeal rights.

Mr Bennie said the council also had hydrological, ecological and social concerns about the cemetery’s impact “plus the potential alienation of valuable open space”.

“All of these things are occupying the council’s mind.”

The council had written its concerns to the State Planning Minister Richard Wynne and Water Minister Lisa Neville, Mr Bennie told the meeting.

It also hoped to “engage further” with the ministers and the proponent, he said.

A Victorian Government spokesperson said the council and Mr Wynne had not received an application from the SMCT about the site.

“As no application has been received, no decision has been made about the potential planning assessment and approval pathway.”

According to the State Government, there are “ongoing” negotiations about the site’s future use and ownership between the site’s owner Melbourne Water and the SMCT.

The proposal, being a public project, would be ineligible for the Development Facilitation Program – and the council would be consulted if it’s referred to Mr Wynne.

Melbourne Water, as the floodplains manager, would have to ensure adequate flood mitigations during construction and long-term before the application would proceed.

Community groups have been outraged by the plan for the vast flood-prone plains, which are accessible only by a fire track.

It has been identified as a key wildlife corridor and bird-watching “hot spot” of 77 bird species, according to the Greater Dandenong Environment Group.

Greens candidate for Bruce and former Greater Dandenong councillor Matthew Kirwan said the wetlands were a flood protection “safety valve” set up in response to past floods in central Dandenong and a Royal Commission.

SMCT has been searching for a further site to add to its nine cemeteries in the South East.

Three of its current cemeteries – Springvale, Dandenong and Bunurong – are in Greater Dandenong.

SCMT has not yet responded to Star Journal’s inquiries.