A man has been killed after being struck by a car on Heatherton Road, Noble Park.

The man had been attempting to cross the road about 8.30pm on Thursday 3 March, police say.

Police and paramedics started CPR but the man died at the scene.

He has yet to be formally identified.

The driver stopped at the scene and was questioned by police.

Police are investigating the crash.

Any information or dash-cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au