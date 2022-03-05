Harmony Week

Armada Dandenong Plaza will display handprint artwork to highlight ‘everybody belongs’ as part of its Harmony Week celebrations. On average two languages are spoken by each staff member, two of the centre’s security guards speak four different languages each. The week includes free kids’ basket weaving workshops on 19-20 March, and a best international recipe competition.

– Tuesday 15 March – Monday 21 March at Armada Dandenong Plaza. Details: armadadandenongplaza.com.au

Women’s Health

The Multicultural Centre for Women’s Health are delivering a series of information sessions on different areas of women’s health in community languages. The first sessions areHealthy Heart and Cardiovascular Disease, which is conducted in Burmese language on Tuesday 8 March 11am-12pm at Springvale Library, and Healthy Relationships, in Persian, on Tuesday 15 March, 2pm-3pm at Dandenong Library.

– Free events. Register online, by phone or see library staff. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries

Mosque Open Day

Visit a local Mosque to get to know your Muslim neighbours, and learn about the Islamic faith and the diverse Muslim cultural norms. Activities include guided Mosque tours, hijab tutorials, henna tattoo art, and

discussions about Islamic beliefs. Participating mosques include Dandenong Turkish Islamic Cultural Society (Emir Sultan Mosque), Hallam Mosque (IEWAD), Keysborough Mosque and Omar Farooq Mosque (AICOM) in Doveton.

– Sunday 13 March, 10am-4pm.

‘Talks On…’ Spirituality

Stancea Vichie, MSS will be the first guest speaker for the year at The Open Door. The talk will give an overview of the important work done by Australian Catholic Religious Against Trafficking in Humans (ACRATH) . The talk will be held both in person and via Zoom.

– Wednesday 9 March 5.30pm – 6.30pm at The Open Door 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. Suggested donation $5. Bookings are essential – 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Have your say

Greater Dandenong Council’s Complaints Policy outlines the approach to providing a fair, transparent, and consistent process for managing complaints about a service, action, decision, or policy made by Council, Council staff and Council contractors.

To have your say on Council’s Complaints Policy visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/community-engagement/complaints-policy-consultation.

Self Esteem For Teens Workshop

Join Michelle from Glow life Coaching for an interactive workshop for teens and girls aged 10-19 years old. The workshop focuses on improving body confidence and self esteem.

– Tuesday 8th March 4pm at Doveton Library, 28 Autumn Place. Details: events.ccl.vic.gov.au/event?id=6195