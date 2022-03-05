by Roz Blades AM of Jewish faith

I am delighted to be able to present Messages of Hope for the Jewish community in March because 16-17 March is the Jewish Festival of Purim.

Purim is a joyous festival and work restrictions are not enforced.

Purim in Hebrew equals the Feast of Lots, which is a joyous Jewish Festival commemorating the survival of the Jews, who in the 5th Century BCE, were ear-marked by the rulers of Persia. The story is related in the biblical Book of Esther.

“Beloved Good Queen Esther” as she is always referred to, supported the Israelites to her husband Ahasuerus.

The ritual observance of Purim begins with a day of fasting Ta’anit Esther (Fast of Esther) on Adar 13, the day preceding the holiday.

On Purim, Jews exchange gifts and make donations to the poor.

The children love to dress up and that is why it was a favourite festival of mine as a child.